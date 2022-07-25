UrduPoint.com

Ex-Wallaby Timu joins Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles

Caleb Timu, who played two Tests for Australia in 2018, and France prop Sipili Falatea were among a slew of new signings announced by Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles on Monday

Caleb Timu, who played two Tests for Australia in 2018, and France prop Sipili Falatea were among a slew of new signings announced by Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles on Monday.

The New Zealand-born back-rower Timu, 28, made his name in rugby league with Brisbane Broncos before turning to union in 2016 when he joined Queensland Reds.

He played twice at No.8 for the Wallabies against Ireland on their 2018 tour of Australia before spending two seasons with Montpellier, ending in 2021.

Falatea, 25, won the most recent of his four international caps as a replacement in both of France's Tests in Japan earlier this month and joins his nephew Yoram Moefana at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Falatea is one of two players to arrive from Clermont along with 21-year-old centre, Tani Vili, who was also with France in Japan.

Winger Madosh Tambwe is another recruit from the Pretoria-based Bulls while Australian fly-half Zack Holmes and No.8 Antoine Miquel make the move from Toulouse.

The bonus for Bordeaux-Begles fans is a one-year contract extension for the popular and hard-working Moldovan prop Vadim Cobilas who turns 39 at the end of July.

They finished third in the regular Top 14 season last term before losing to eventual champions Montpellier in the semi-finals.

They lost to eventual winners La Rochelle in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

