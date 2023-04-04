Ex-world champion Khan handed two-year doping ban

Former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan said he would "never cheat" after being handed a two-year ban from all sport for testing positive for a prohibited substance

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan said he would "never cheat" after being handed a two-year ban from all sport for testing positive for a prohibited substance.

UK Anti-Doping said on Tuesday that Khan, 36, returned a positive result for the anabolic agent ostarine following his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022.

Khan, who announced his retirement in May last year, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance, an argument accepted by an independent panel.

"I would never cheat. I'm a retired fighter. I've got a two-year ban now which is quite strange and funny that they banned me. I've already retired. I've no comeback plans at all," Khan told Sky news.