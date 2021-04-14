UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Heath Streak Banned 8 Years For Corruption - ICC

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak banned 8 years for corruption - ICC

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years on corruption charges, the International Cricket Council announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years on corruption charges, the International Cricket Council announced.

"Mr. Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing," an ICC statement said.

The Zimbabwe coach from 2016 to 2018, his ban extends until March, 2029.

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket Corruption ICC Zimbabwe March 2016 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is excited for beautiful moments of ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Training Centers for Sabotage Units Deployed in Uk ..

7 minutes ago

MNAs call on Omar Ayub, discuss gas issue in Karac ..

7 minutes ago

Pesco holds E.Katchery to address consumers' compl ..

7 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.