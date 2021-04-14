Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak banned 8 years for corruption - ICC

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years on corruption charges, the International Cricket Council announced

"Mr. Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing," an ICC statement said.

The Zimbabwe coach from 2016 to 2018, his ban extends until March, 2029.