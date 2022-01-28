Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Taylor banned over anti-corruption breaches

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three-and-a half years over breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, the world governing body said Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three-and-a half years over breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, the world governing body said Friday.

Taylor accepted four charges relating to breaches of the rules and a separate charge of breaching the ICC anti-doping code.

"Over such a long career, he (Taylor) participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC anti-corruption and anti-doping codes," said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit.

"It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations. However, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction."Taylor revealed on Monday in a tweet that he took cocaine and accepted a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman.