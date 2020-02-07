Excellent facilities to be provided to teams during Kabaddi WC: minister

Three international kabaddi teams from Germany, Azerbaijan and Iran reached here to participate in Kabaddi World Cup 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Three international kabaddi teams from Germany, Azerbaijan and Iran reached here to participate in Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

The top officials from the Sports Board Punjab warmly received the teams at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The remaining teams will arrive on Saturday to participate in the grand tournament being organized jointly by the Punjab government, the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF).

It was pertinent to mention here that three cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat, will host the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches from February 9-16. Overall 24 matches will be played during the event.

As many as 14 matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be played at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore, eight matches at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad and two matches at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat.

The grand opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Punjab Stadium on Feb 9 and 16, respectively.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Friday, said excellent facilities would be provided to all guest teams during Kabaddi World Cup.

"There will be great environment during the Kabaddi World Cup and people would enjoythrilling matches among the best teams of the world," he added.