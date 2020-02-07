UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excellent Facilities To Be Provided To Teams During Kabaddi WC: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:04 PM

Excellent facilities to be provided to teams during Kabaddi WC: minister

Three international kabaddi teams from Germany, Azerbaijan and Iran reached here to participate in Kabaddi World Cup 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Three international kabaddi teams from Germany, Azerbaijan and Iran reached here to participate in Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

The top officials from the Sports Board Punjab warmly received the teams at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The remaining teams will arrive on Saturday to participate in the grand tournament being organized jointly by the Punjab government, the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF).

It was pertinent to mention here that three cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat, will host the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches from February 9-16. Overall 24 matches will be played during the event.

As many as 14 matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 will be played at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore, eight matches at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad and two matches at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat.

The grand opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Punjab Stadium on Feb 9 and 16, respectively.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Friday, said excellent facilities would be provided to all guest teams during Kabaddi World Cup.

"There will be great environment during the Kabaddi World Cup and people would enjoythrilling matches among the best teams of the world," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad World Sports Iran Government Of Punjab Punjab Kabaddi Germany Gujrat Azerbaijan February 2020 Event All From Best Top Airport

Recent Stories

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

21 minutes ago

Founder of Allegedly Pro-Russian Finnish Media Out ..

2 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

14 minutes ago

Merkel's party in turmoil after far-right vote deb ..

14 minutes ago

Markets take a breather after rally

14 minutes ago

US stocks retreat from records as jobs report tops ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.