Exceptionally talented Ahmed wins Pakistan Open Golf Title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club underlined unmatched golfing skills to the title of the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship here at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course on Sunday.

During the course of four rounds ,aspirants seeking the Pakistan Open Golf Title for 2022-23 were several giants of the game ,yet it was the young Ahmed who showed ample intensity and sparkle to the win the title of the premier event of the National Golf Calendar.

As Ahmed Baig emerged triumphant, to applaud and pat him on the back was Brig Sajid Akram (retd) Honorary Secretary of PGF who complimented him for an excellent performance and committed to make all resources available so that Ahmed could continue to excel and show more results on the national and international front. PGF official said, "We are there for you and expect you to come up with results." He also pointed out that presently Ghulam Nabi, our legendary golfer carries the record of winning the Pakistan Open six times and hoped that Ahmed Baig will break this record.

During the final round the run of play was controlled by the proficient Ahmed. His tee shots were forceful and precision oriented backed by flawless approach shots that resulted in the ball landing on greens, mostly within five to six feet of the flag stick, and that made putting uncomplicated and fetched him five birdies on holes 3, 5, 8,16 and 18. He encountered one bogie on the 11th hole too but otherwise the touch of the champion was admirably visible and imposing.

Ahmed certainly remained incessant about his pursuit of victory. His championship scores were 726,866 and 68 and a total aggregate of 274, fourteen under par. Certainly an exceptional score that fetched him the champions trophy and the winners prize money of Rs919,000 out of the total prize money of eight million rupees. Balance was distributed among top 50 professionals as per rule.

The second position holder Matloob Ahmed, the number two ranked golf professional of the country managed to win the runners up position with four rounds scores of 727,565 and 71 and a total aggregate of 283, five under par, a commendable effort from him .

Other contenders who ended up well are Muhammed Alam of Lahore Garrison with a score of 284, four under par. He secured the third position. Fourth position went to Mohammad Munir (Rawalpindi Golf Club) with a score of 287, one under par followed by Khalid Khan (Peshawar) and Mohammad Shahzad (Garrison) bunched together at a score of 288. Following them are three professionals at a score of 289. They are Ansar Mehmood (Margalla Greens), Waheed Baloch (Karachi) and M.Nazir (Rawalpindi). Three more professionals ended up at score of 290. These competing professionals are Mohammad Saqib, Abdul Zahoor, Talat Ijaz.

Senior Professional Category Results; Muhammed Akram (Gymkhana) first; Mohammad Tariq (Islamabad)second; Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad), third; scores of Mohammad Akram and Mohammad Tariq were level and they went into a sudden death playoff .Akram won on the third hole.

Best Junior Professional of this championship is Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar.Mohammad Sahil also of Peshawar is second and Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison is third.

The best amateur of the championship was Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club. Other two amateurs who survived the cut and made their mark were Ali Amin and Mohammad Irtaza. A superbly organized championship by the team of Pakistan Golf Federation.

At the conclusion of the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram (retd), President Pakistan Golf Federation awarded prizes to the winners in the presence of Brig Sajid Akram, Secretary, PGF, Omer Zia, Chief Referee, Maj A.Ghafoor of Lahore Garrison, Malik Kamran, Tournament Director and a large number of golfers.