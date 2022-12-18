UrduPoint.com

Exceptionally Talented Ahmed Wins Pakistan Open Golf Title

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Exceptionally talented Ahmed wins Pakistan Open Golf Title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club underlined unmatched golfing skills to the title of the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship here at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course on Sunday.

During the course of four rounds ,aspirants seeking the Pakistan Open Golf Title for 2022-23 were several giants of the game ,yet it was the young Ahmed who showed ample intensity and sparkle to the win the title of the premier event of the National Golf Calendar.

As Ahmed Baig emerged triumphant, to applaud and pat him on the back was Brig Sajid Akram (retd) Honorary Secretary of PGF who complimented him for an excellent performance and committed to make all resources available so that Ahmed could continue to excel and show more results on the national and international front. PGF official said, "We are there for you and expect you to come up with results." He also pointed out that presently Ghulam Nabi, our legendary golfer carries the record of winning the Pakistan Open six times and hoped that Ahmed Baig will break this record.

During the final round the run of play was controlled by the proficient Ahmed. His tee shots were forceful and precision oriented backed by flawless approach shots that resulted in the ball landing on greens, mostly within five to six feet of the flag stick, and that made putting uncomplicated and fetched him five birdies on holes 3, 5, 8,16 and 18. He encountered one bogie on the 11th hole too but otherwise the touch of the champion was admirably visible and imposing.

Ahmed certainly remained incessant about his pursuit of victory. His championship scores were 726,866 and 68 and a total aggregate of 274, fourteen under par. Certainly an exceptional score that fetched him the champions trophy and the winners prize money of Rs919,000 out of the total prize money of eight million rupees. Balance was distributed among top 50 professionals as per rule.

The second position holder Matloob Ahmed, the number two ranked golf professional of the country managed to win the runners up position with four rounds scores of 727,565 and 71 and a total aggregate of 283, five under par, a commendable effort from him .

Other contenders who ended up well are Muhammed Alam of Lahore Garrison with a score of 284, four under par. He secured the third position. Fourth position went to Mohammad Munir (Rawalpindi Golf Club) with a score of 287, one under par followed by Khalid Khan (Peshawar) and Mohammad Shahzad (Garrison) bunched together at a score of 288. Following them are three professionals at a score of 289. They are Ansar Mehmood (Margalla Greens), Waheed Baloch (Karachi) and M.Nazir (Rawalpindi). Three more professionals ended up at score of 290. These competing professionals are Mohammad Saqib, Abdul Zahoor, Talat Ijaz.

Senior Professional Category Results; Muhammed Akram (Gymkhana) first; Mohammad Tariq (Islamabad)second; Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad), third; scores of Mohammad Akram and Mohammad Tariq were level and they went into a sudden death playoff .Akram won on the third hole.

Best Junior Professional of this championship is Jawad Ahmed of Peshawar.Mohammad Sahil also of Peshawar is second and Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison is third.

The best amateur of the championship was Saad Habib Malik of Rumanza Golf Club. Other two amateurs who survived the cut and made their mark were Ali Amin and Mohammad Irtaza. A superbly organized championship by the team of Pakistan Golf Federation.

At the conclusion of the 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram (retd), President Pakistan Golf Federation awarded prizes to the winners in the presence of Brig Sajid Akram, Secretary, PGF, Omer Zia, Chief Referee, Maj A.Ghafoor of Lahore Garrison, Malik Kamran, Tournament Director and a large number of golfers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Awami Tehreek Young Rawalpindi Mohammad Shahzad Money Sunday Event All From Best Top PICIC Growth Fund Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

12 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

21 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

21 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

21 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.