‘Excited to play in front of crowd,’ says Imad Wasim

The All-rounder says that it is an opportunity for the youngsters to step up and grab it in absence of Babar Azam whose thumb was injured during training session.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) Imad Wasim, all-rounder, was excited to play in front of a crowd during three-match T20I series against New Zealand, the sources said on Wednesday.

He said here would be support of both the teams if the spectators were coming to watch the match.

“Playing in presence of a crowd is always fun. I hope good number of people will be there to watch the match,” said Imad Wasim, adding that they would get some support from there.

He said that it was quite hard for the players to take part in training soon after coming from complete isolation.

“The team has worked hard and we are looking forward for the T20I series,” he added.

Talking about absence of Babar Azam, he said that the youngsters should take it as an opportunity to step up and to grab it.

Babar Azam was ruled out after injury on his right thumb.

The first match between green shirts and Kiwis will be on Dec 18 in Auckland.