Exciting Competitions Of First Pink Games 2023 Begin

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Exciting competitions of First Pink Games 2023 begin

The exciting competitions of the First Pink Games 2023 began at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The exciting competitions of the First Pink Games 2023 began at different venues of Nishtar Park sports Complex here on Thursday.

In the hockey event, Superior University defeated Kinnaird College by 3-0 in the only match played on the first night of Pink Games at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2.

In the basketball event, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) defeated King Edward University by 34-16. The winning team were leading by 20-8 at the half time.

Kinnaird College girls emerged winners against Home Economics College University in the second basketball match by a big margin of 28-6.

They were leading by 8-4 at the interval.

Earlier, the competitions of 100m and 200m races were organised at Punjab Stadium on the opening day of Pink Games.

The 100 meter race was won by Sonaina of Punjab University. Rida of Superior University got the second position while Seher Fatima of Government College University got the third position.

The title of 200 meter race was clinched by Amtal of Lahore College for Women University. Nadia of Punjab University secured the second position while Mahnoor of Superior University got the third position.

