Exciting competitions of Karakoram Winterlude Season Seven continue in Hunza

The ice hockey matches of Karakoram Winterlude Season Seven being held at the scenic tourist destination of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan, have become a center of attraction for spectators. On the third day of the event, two matches were played, delighting sports enthusiasts

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The ice hockey matches of Karakoram Winterlude Season Seven being held at the scenic tourist destination of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan, have become a center of attraction for spectators. On the third day of the event, two matches were played, delighting sports enthusiasts.

In the first match the Old Hunza team displayed an impressive performance, defeating the Serena team by 2 goals to 1.

The second match, played between the women's teams of Allied Bank and HBL, ended in a goalless draw.

The upcoming stages of the event include more thrilling activities such as ice climbing in Khayber Gojal, mountain cycling at the famous tourist spot Duikar, and glacier hiking in Passu Gojal.

The vibrant competitions of Karakoram Winterlude are providing a memorable experience not only for the players but also for the spectators. Both tourists and locals are thoroughly enjoying the activities.