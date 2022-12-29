Exciting competitions of Potohar Sports Festival in progress

The exciting competitions of Potohar Sports Festival 2022 are in progress at different venues of Rawalpindi division under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab on Thursday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The exciting competitions of Potohar Sports Festival 2022 are in progress at different venues of Rawalpindi division under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab on Thursday.

According to the information made available here by the Sports board Punjab the competitions of 10 games including arm-wrestling, hockey, athletics, kabaddi, tug-of-war, badminton, cricket, martial arts, football and volleyball are being organised in the Potohar Sports Festival in which more than 5,000 male and female players are exhibiting their talent.

It is worth-mentioning that Sports Board Punjab is organizing Potohar Sports Festival in Rawalpindi division with an aim to provide better sports facilities to youth of the region. The teams from six districts of Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Talagang are participating in the grand event.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Director (B&A) Nadeem Qaiser and District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Shamas Tauheed Abbasi distributed prizes among the winners and prominent performers after completion of some of the competitions.