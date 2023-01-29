UrduPoint.com

Exciting Competitions Of SBP Winter Sports Festival Conclude

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Exciting competitions of SBP Winter Sports Festival conclude

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Exciting competitions of sports board Punjab Winter Sports Festival 2023 concluded here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Sunday.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes among the winners and other top performers of athletics event on the last day of the festival.

In football final, Multan defeated Sargodha after nerve-wrecking contest. Both teams played 1-1 draw in the stipulated time but Multan emerged winner through sudden death goal. Sahiwal finished third in the event.

Faisalabad athletes dominated the athletics event and won huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. Sunaina Musawwar and Ali Ahmed were declared the fastest female and male athletes of respectively.

In athletics event, Faisalabad got 50 points, Multan 35 and Gujranwala 31 points while in women's athletics event, the top three positions went to Faisalabad (67 points), Rawalpindi (55) and Lahore 45 points.

In judo event, Lahore got first position with 70 points, four gold and one silver medal. Faisalabad remained runners up with 40 points, 3 silver and two bronze medals followed by Gujranwala which scored 30 points, one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem and President Punjab Athletics Association Salman Butt also distributed prizes among the top performers.

Earlier, Director General Punjab food Authority Mudassir Riaz Malik and Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan distributed prizes at closing ceremony of table tennis, judo and badminton events of Winter Sports Festival at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

Following are the results: Athletics results: 400m Women: 1st Sunaina Musawwar (Pindi), 2nd Mahnoor Asghar (Lhr), 3rd Iram Zahoor (Sahiwal) 400m Men: 1st Shafiullah (Pindi), 2nd Moeed Jabbar (Multan), 3rd Tariq Fareed (Sahiwal) Long Jump (Women): 1st Mahnoor Asghar (Lhr), 2nd Azka Iqbal (Fsbd), 3rd Amra Khan Niazi (Sargodha).

Shot Put (Men) 1st Ali Raza (Multan), 2nd M Azam (Fsbd), 3rd Noman (Sargodha) Shot Put (Women): 1st Khdeeja Mehreen (Fsbd), 2nd Rahat Sultana (Pindi), 3rd Janat Jan (Sahiwal).

Table tennis Men's Team event: Lahore (gold), Multan (silver), Gujranwala (bronze) Table tennis Women's Team event: Faisalabad (gold), Lahore (silver), Multan (bronze) Badminton Men's event: 1. Lahore, 2. Gujranwala, 3. Gujrat, 4. Bahawalpur Badminton Women event: 1. Lahore, 2. Multan, 3. Rawalpindi, 4. Bahawalpur Badminton Men's Team Event Final Lahore Beat Gujranwala by 3-2 1st Single: Amraiz (Gujranwala) beat Tayyab Shafiq (Lahore) by 21-19, 22-20 1st Double: Amraiz & Wahab (Gujranwala) beat Manan & Hasheem (Lahore) by 23-21, 21-17 2nd Single: Raza Ali (Lahore) beat Wahab (Gujranwala) by 21916, 21-11 2nd Double: Tayyab Shafiq & Raza Ali (Lahore) beat Sohaib & Faiz (Gujranwala) by 21-18, 21-15 3rd Single: Manan (Lahore) beat Sohaib (Gujranwala) by 21-8, 21-9.

Badminton Men's Team Event 3rd Position Match Gujrat beat Bahawalpur by 3-1 1st Single: Sarfaraz (Gujrat) beat Noman (Bahawalpur) by 21-14, 18-21, 21-14 1st Double: Faizan & Waseem (Gujrat) beat Waheed & Saqib (Bahawalpur) by 21-17, 21-152nd Single: Ahtsham (Bahwalpur) beat Ibrar (Gujrat) by 21-15, 21-172nd Double: Ibrar & Waleed (Gujrat) beat Faizan & Ahtsham (Bahawalpur) by 14-21, 21-17, 21-13.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Malik Riaz Badminton Male Gujrat Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Women Sunday Gold Silver Bronze Event Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

2 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.