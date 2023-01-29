Exciting competitions of SBP Winter Sports Festival conclude

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Exciting competitions of sports board Punjab Winter Sports Festival 2023 concluded here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Sunday.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes among the winners and other top performers of athletics event on the last day of the festival.

In football final, Multan defeated Sargodha after nerve-wrecking contest. Both teams played 1-1 draw in the stipulated time but Multan emerged winner through sudden death goal. Sahiwal finished third in the event.

Faisalabad athletes dominated the athletics event and won huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. Sunaina Musawwar and Ali Ahmed were declared the fastest female and male athletes of respectively.

In athletics event, Faisalabad got 50 points, Multan 35 and Gujranwala 31 points while in women's athletics event, the top three positions went to Faisalabad (67 points), Rawalpindi (55) and Lahore 45 points.

In judo event, Lahore got first position with 70 points, four gold and one silver medal. Faisalabad remained runners up with 40 points, 3 silver and two bronze medals followed by Gujranwala which scored 30 points, one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem and President Punjab Athletics Association Salman Butt also distributed prizes among the top performers.

Earlier, Director General Punjab food Authority Mudassir Riaz Malik and Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan distributed prizes at closing ceremony of table tennis, judo and badminton events of Winter Sports Festival at NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

Following are the results: Athletics results: 400m Women: 1st Sunaina Musawwar (Pindi), 2nd Mahnoor Asghar (Lhr), 3rd Iram Zahoor (Sahiwal) 400m Men: 1st Shafiullah (Pindi), 2nd Moeed Jabbar (Multan), 3rd Tariq Fareed (Sahiwal) Long Jump (Women): 1st Mahnoor Asghar (Lhr), 2nd Azka Iqbal (Fsbd), 3rd Amra Khan Niazi (Sargodha).

Shot Put (Men) 1st Ali Raza (Multan), 2nd M Azam (Fsbd), 3rd Noman (Sargodha) Shot Put (Women): 1st Khdeeja Mehreen (Fsbd), 2nd Rahat Sultana (Pindi), 3rd Janat Jan (Sahiwal).

Table tennis Men's Team event: Lahore (gold), Multan (silver), Gujranwala (bronze) Table tennis Women's Team event: Faisalabad (gold), Lahore (silver), Multan (bronze) Badminton Men's event: 1. Lahore, 2. Gujranwala, 3. Gujrat, 4. Bahawalpur Badminton Women event: 1. Lahore, 2. Multan, 3. Rawalpindi, 4. Bahawalpur Badminton Men's Team Event Final Lahore Beat Gujranwala by 3-2 1st Single: Amraiz (Gujranwala) beat Tayyab Shafiq (Lahore) by 21-19, 22-20 1st Double: Amraiz & Wahab (Gujranwala) beat Manan & Hasheem (Lahore) by 23-21, 21-17 2nd Single: Raza Ali (Lahore) beat Wahab (Gujranwala) by 21916, 21-11 2nd Double: Tayyab Shafiq & Raza Ali (Lahore) beat Sohaib & Faiz (Gujranwala) by 21-18, 21-15 3rd Single: Manan (Lahore) beat Sohaib (Gujranwala) by 21-8, 21-9.

Badminton Men's Team Event 3rd Position Match Gujrat beat Bahawalpur by 3-1 1st Single: Sarfaraz (Gujrat) beat Noman (Bahawalpur) by 21-14, 18-21, 21-14 1st Double: Faizan & Waseem (Gujrat) beat Waheed & Saqib (Bahawalpur) by 21-17, 21-152nd Single: Ahtsham (Bahwalpur) beat Ibrar (Gujrat) by 21-15, 21-172nd Double: Ibrar & Waleed (Gujrat) beat Faizan & Ahtsham (Bahawalpur) by 14-21, 21-17, 21-13.