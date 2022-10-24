Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at different sports venues

Exciting competitions were held at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex and other parts of the city here on the opening day of the 73rd Punjab Games being organised under the banner of Sports Board Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Exciting competitions were held at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex and other parts of the city here on the opening day of the 73rd Punjab Games being organised under the banner of Sports board Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association on Monday.

The baseball matches were played at PU New Campus where Lahore emerged triumphant against Sargodha by 11-0, Sahiwal thrashed DG Khan by a huge margin of 10-0, Faisalabad toppled Rawalpindi by 10-1 and Multan crushed Bahawalpur by 8-3.

The football event was conducted at Punjab Football Stadium. The first match was played between Faisalabad and Sahiwal. The Sahiwal football team stunned Faisalabad by 2-0. The first goal was scored by Ali Raza while Naeem Abbas netted the second goal.

The second match was played between Gujrat and DG Khan. The match was goal-less at the full time but DG Khan emerged winners by 3-0 on penalty kicks.

The cycling event was conducted at NPSC Velodrome where Lahore team grabbed two gold medals in Men's race while in Women's event, Gujranwala clinched two gold medals while Lahore girls bagged two silver medals.

The basketball event was organized at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. In the first match of the Women's basketball event, Gujranwala defeated Sargodha by a narrow margin of 12-10 while Multan edged out Sahiwal by 10-8 in the second encounter.

The first semifinal of the Women's basketball event will be played between Lahore and Multan teams while the teams of Faisalabad and Gujranwala will lock horns in the second semifinal.