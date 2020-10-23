UrduPoint.com
Exhibition Cricket Match Played In Connection With International Breast Cancer Day

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Exhibition cricket match played in connection with International Breast Cancer Day

A cricket match was played in connection with the International Breast Cancer Day here at Islamia College University ground wherein team of Professors of Peshawar University defeated Doctors XI team of Irnum Hospital

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A cricket match was played in connection with the International Breast Cancer Day here at Islamia College University ground wherein team of Professors of Peshawar University defeated Doctors XI team of Irnum Hospital.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan was the special guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the players. Irnum Hospital Director Dr. Akif Ahmad Khan, AD sports Zakirullah Khan, Muhammad Yousuf and other dignitaries, accompanied him.

The Irnum Hospital team won the toss and elected to bat first. While scoring 160 runs in the stipulated 12 overs on the loss of seven wickets. Islamia College's Professor XI completed the match in the last over. Professor Riaz was declared the man of the match for his 50-run innings. Professor Riaz Khan smashed elegant boundaries and laced his innings with seven boundaries and one six.

World Champion Jansher Khan lauded the performance of both the teams and distributed prizes among the winners.

Addressing the function, the Director, Irnum Hospital, Dr. Akif Ahmad Khan said that we are committed to raise awareness about the deadly disease like breast cancer so as to save people.

One month across Pakistan October is celebrated as a prevention of breast cancer. Asian countries have the highest rate of breast cancer including Pakistan. Every year more than 40,000 women fall victim to this disease and die due to breast cancer in Pakistan. The main cause of death from cancer is the diagnosis of this disease in women very late and due to lack of awareness many women die. He said, "If the disease is diagnosed early, it can be completely cured. He also thanked the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their cooperation in making the match possible.

