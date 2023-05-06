Exhibition hockey match to be played tomorrow

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The exhibition hockey match between Commissioner XI and International Players XI will be played at Astro Turf hockey stadium tomorrow.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that Commissioner Multan Engineer Aamir Khattak was striving for promotion of sports.

An exhibition hockey match organized by Sports department and District Hockey Association will be played tomorrow in this regard.

Aamir Khattak will lead the Commissioner XI while Pakistan's famous international players will entertain hockey fans in the match with their best game in the newly constructed AstroTurf hockey stadium.