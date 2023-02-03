UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Match Of HBL PSL 8 Will Be Played In Quetta On Sunday

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Quetta on Sunday

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns at the opening match at Nawab Akbar Bugti Cricket Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) An exhibition cricket match would be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Quetta on Sunday.

The match will be played at Nawab Akbar Bugti Cricket Stadium while the preparations to hold the event are in full swing.

The sale of tickets for the exhibition match continued. The price of the tickets has been kept at twenty rupees, in order to attract more people to the stadium. The tickets are being sold at four different locations in Quetta.

On other hand, Pakistan Cricket board started working on the security arrangements for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

According to the announced schedule, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi are the cities that will host the over-month-long cricket festival.

Before the formal start of the Pakistan Super League, the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be playing their match at Bugti Stadium of Quetta on 5th of next month.

Babar Azam would lead Peshawar Zalmi while Sarfaraz Ahmed would be the captain of the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 2023 would start from 13th of next month and the PSL 2023 Final Match would be played on 13th March.

