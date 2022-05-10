UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Photos, Paintings On Beijing Winter Olympics Kicks Off In Mongolia's Capital

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 10, 2022 | 04:33 PM

An exhibition of photos and paintings on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off at Norphei Art Gallery here on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :An exhibition of photos and paintings on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off at Norphei Art Gallery here on Tuesday.

In a speech at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Zhang Muxing, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, said "through the lens language in the hands of Chinese and Mongolian photographers and the brushes in the hands of Mongolian Primary and secondary school students, they jointly recorded and depicted this Olympic event that went down in history." "It is hoped that China and Mongolia will uphold the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, cooperate for win-win results, make progress together, work together, and actively contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind," Zhang said.

"Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in person, which demonstrates the level of trust and friendship between our two countries," said Tserenjankhar Sharavjamts, head of Mongolia's Physical Culture and sports Authority, who also praised China for successfully hosting the Olympic Games during the difficult times of the pandemic.

Under the theme of "We are together for future -- Beijing Winter Olympics through Mongolians' eyes," a total of 80 works are displayed in the week-long exhibition, including 48 photos by Chinese and Mongolian photographers and 32 paintings by Mongolian pupils.

