UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experienced Pumas Prop Pieretto Signs For Glasgow

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

Highly-rated Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto signed for Glasgow Warriors on Tuesday, just the sort of "abrasive" scrummager incoming coach Danny Wilson said the team required

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Highly-rated Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto signed for Glasgow Warriors on Tuesday, just the sort of "abrasive" scrummager incoming coach Danny Wilson said the team required.

The 25-year-old -- capped 24 times and a member of the Jaguares side that reached the 2019 Super Rugby final -- put pen to paper on a two-year contract and will join up next season from English Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs.

Glasgow have a history of signing Argentine players -- they took another international prop Gaston Cortes on loan from Leicester Tigers this week.

"Enrique has 24 caps for Argentina and we've been impressed with his performances for Exeter Chiefs, including the recent game against Glasgow (a 31-31 draw in the Champions Cup)," said Wilson in a club statement.

"He's an abrasive and aggressive scrummager and it's great news that he has decided to join us next season.

" Pieretto, who is Wilson's second signing following that of veteran lock Richie Gray from Toulouse, joined Exeter only in November, just after playing for the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham.

"Glasgow Warriors is a great club with great players and I chose to join to improve and grow as a player," said Pieretto.

"I can learn a lot from the coaches and players. It's a good opportunity for me and I'm extremely grateful for that.

"I spoke to Danny (Wilson) and he told me his plans for the future.

"I'm excited about his vision and I'm looking forward to playing for him and the other coaches."Wilson will replace outgoing coach Dave Rennie at the end of the season as the latter leaves to take over the Australia national side.

Related Topics

Loan Australia Toulouse Leicester Exeter Glasgow Argentina Fiji Peruvian Nuevo Sol November 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

17 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

24 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

2 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

2 minutes ago

PCB announces MCC itinerary

47 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.