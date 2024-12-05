Experts call for National Sports Policy to boost unity, development in Pakistan

- Home
Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2024 | 07:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Speakers at a roundtable discussion on Thursday highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive national sports policy in Pakistan that involves all relevant stakeholders.
The roundtable, titled "Charting the Course of Pakistan's Sports: Achievements and Challenges," was organized by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and the Department of Arts and Media at Foundation University.
The experts emphasized the critical role of sports in promoting national unity and combating extremism but expressed concerns about the lack of a strong grassroots structure to foster sports development in the country.
The chief guest Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program stressed the vital role of sports in fostering unity and harmony among people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.
He also highlighted that sports can serve as an effective tool to steer youth away from extremism.
The experts cited neglect by policymakers, flawed strategies and insufficient facilities for athletes as major obstacles in the development of sports in Pakistan.
They called for increased collaboration between policymakers, sports organizations and private stakeholders to strengthen the country's sports infrastructure.
The speakers emphasized the need for better facilities for athletes and greater investment in grassroots initiatives to identify and nurture emerging talent.
The event concluded with a commitment to advancing collaborative efforts and ensuring sports play a central role in the development of Pakistan both domestically and on the global stage.
