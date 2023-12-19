(@Abdulla99267510)

This will provide data for comparing the competitive standards of this tournament with the previous tournament, which was played according to traditional first-class rules.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) The PCB has made some changes to four-day cricket playing conditions for the President’s Trophy Grade-I on a trial basis to make the tournament more competitive and result-oriented.

Restricting first innings of teams to 80 overs is aimed at improving scoring rates in domestic cricket, revamping the current approach and developing an attacking style of play in line with modern-day cricket.

This will provide data for comparing the competitive standards of this tournament with the previous tournament, which was played according to traditional first-class rules.

The board will take input from all participants at the end of the tournament to assess the outcomes of these rules. The PCB expects fans and pundits alike to be patient with their assessment of this domestic tournament, which is taking place after a gap of four years.

The PCB affirms that a decision on the following revisions will be made after the conclusion of the tournament. These changes include:

9.1 Rolling

After the toss, the captain of the batting side may request the umpires that the pitch be rolled for not more than 7 minutes. This request shall be entertained only if the request has been made within 5 minutes after the Toss.

12.7 Hours of Play; Minimum Overs Requirement

All matches in the subject tournament will be restricted to 80 overs in the first innings. The second innings will be open.

16.9 Points

If a captain decides to either declare or forfeit his team’s first innings before the completion of 80 overs, the bowling side will get bowling bonus points.