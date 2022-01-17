Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run 2 of iconic event takes place on January 22

Following the blockbuster success of Expo 2020 Dubai Run in November, the event is back by popular demand to give running enthusiasts another opportunity to experience an iconic run through Expo 2020 Dubai, past its awe-inspiring thematic pavilions

Supported by Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Sports Council, the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2 will take place on Saturday, January 22, with participants, like last time, getting to choose from three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km. The event is open to residents and visitors of all age and nationalities, including participants in strollers, and every participant will receive three free tickets to Expo 2020 for the run day.

There are a number of other community sports events taking place in Expo 2020 Dubai this month, including the Expo 2020 Dubai Running Club event at Expo Park on January 23 and January 30. The run is open to people of all age and abilities, with the ultimate goal of preparing participants to compete at various long distance races across the UAE, as well as improving their fitness and wellbeing levels.

The Expo 2020 Ride the World, a fun cycle, will also take place on January 23 and January 30, and registration for the event is open through the PremierOnline website.

The Expo 2020 Ride the World is a community cycling experience that will take riders on a 3.5km loop of Expo 2020, through the heart of the thematic districts with a start and finish from the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub. Riders can start at 07:00 and go for as many laps as they choose through to 08:45hrs.

The Run the World Family Run, organised by AIS Athletics in association with Dubai Sports Council, will also take place on Sunday, January 30, and those interested can register through the PremierOnline website.

Dubai Sports Council, in association with its partners, has organised a number of events inside Expo 2020 Dubai, including the presentation ceremony of the 11th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on January 9, as well as international events like the FIDE World Chess Championship 2021, that saw world champion Magnus Carlsen beat challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi to retain his crown, and the Giro d’Italia Criterium, an exciting 30 lap short-format cycle race that brought some of the world’s top riders to Dubai on November 6.