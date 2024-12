Eyman, Gull Feroza hit unbeaten centuries in Strikers’ win

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Nashra Sundhu’s back-to-back player of the match performances took Conquerors to the top of the table in the ongoing National Women’s One-Day Tournament. At the Diamond cricket Ground on Wednesday, batting first Conquerors managed to score 208 for nine in 45 overs. Hafsa Khalid top-scored with an 83-ball 43, which included three fours and a six. Wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi returned undefeated on 39 off 38 balls, smashing three fours.

For Invincibles, Areesha Noor, Fatima Zahra and Ghulam Fatima bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 101 in 29.4 overs with opening batter Ayesha Zafar contributing 31 off 64 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Conquerors’ left-arm spinner Nashra took three wickets for 21, while Fatima Sana and Mahnoor Aftab snapped two wickets each. Today’s win was Conquerors fifth win in seven games, while Invincibles second defeat in the event.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, unbeaten centuries by Eyman Fatima and Gull Feroza led Strikers to a seven-wicket win over Challengers. Aliya Riaz-led Challengers ended the tournament with two wins from eight outings.

Chasing 243 to win, Eyman (119 not out, 92b, 17x4s, 3x6s) and Gull Feroza (103 not out, 101b, 13x4s) knitted an unbeaten 205-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped their side achieve the target in 36.

5 overs. This was right-hand batter Eyman’s second century in the tournament as the 20-year-old has scored 317 runs from seven matches.

Earlier, batting first, Challengers posted 242 for six in 45 overs with right-hand batter Natalia Parvaiz returning undefeated on 81 off 85 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Gull Rukh (43, 44b, 6x4s, 1x6), Umm-e-Hani (39, 53b, 4x4s) and Momina Riasat (33 not out, 37b, 4x4s) were other contributors with the bat.

For Strikers, captain Nida Dar bagged three wickets for 45 in nine overs, while Ayesha Bilal took two wickets for 38 runs.

Scores in brief:

Conquerors beat Invincibles by 107 runs at the Diamond Cricket Ground

Conquerors 208-9, 45 overs (Hafsa Khalid 43, Najiha Alvi 39 not out, Syeda Aroob Shah 36; Areesha Noor 2-10, Fatima Zahra 2-27, Ghulam Fatima 2-38)

Invincibles 101 all out, 29.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 31; Nashra Sundhu 3-21, Fatima Sana 2-17, Mahnoor Aftab 2-22)

Player of the match – Nashra Sundhu (Conquerors)

Strikers beat Challengers by seven wickets at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium

Challengers 242-6, 45 overs (Natalia Parvaiz 81 not out, Gull Rukh 43, Umm-e-Hani 39, Momina Riasat 33 not out; Nida Dar 3-45, Ayesha Bilal 2-38)

Strikers 243-3, 36.5 overs (Eyman Fatima 119 not out, Gull Feroza 103 not out)

Player of the match – Eyman Fatima (Strikers)