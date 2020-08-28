UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eze Does It As Palace Boss Hodgson Signs Forward

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:54 PM

Eze does it as Palace boss Hodgson signs forward

Eberechi Eze became Roy Hodgson's most expensive signing in his time as Crystal Palace manager on Friday, joining for a reported 20 million ($26.5 million) from second-tier Queens Park Rangers

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Eberechi Eze became Roy Hodgson's most expensive signing in his time as Crystal Palace manager on Friday, joining for a reported 20 million ($26.5 million) from second-tier Queens Park Rangers.

Hodgson saw off rivals West Bromwich Albion and West Ham to secure the signature of the 22-year-old forward, who penned a five year contract.

Eze, who scored 20 goals in 112 appearances for QPR and has been capped at Under-20 and Under-21 level by England, said Palace offered the chance for him to develop as a player. he "As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it's a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on," he said in a club statement.

Palace succeeded at the third time of asking after having bids of �8 million and �12 million rejected.

"Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development." QPR manager Mark Warburton had stipulated Eze would only leave if the club's �20 million valuation was met.

The deal is reportedly for �16 million up front with �4 million in potential add-ons.

Belgium striker Christian Benteke remains Palace's most expensive signing, bought for an initial �27 million in August 2016.

Related Topics

Football Rangers August 2016 Christian From Million

Recent Stories

PTI can’t bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, s ..

26 minutes ago

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

45 minutes ago

SPI inflation falls 0.14% on 28 aug 2020

33 seconds ago

Sindh Rangers shifted 150 rain-hit families to saf ..

35 seconds ago

Pakistan offers sympathy to Afghanistan on life lo ..

36 seconds ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.