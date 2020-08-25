UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

F1 Cancels Grand Prix In China, Adds 4 New Races

Muhammad Rameez 47 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

F1 Cancels Grand Prix in China, Adds 4 New Races

The Formula 1 racing championship has announced canceling the Chinese Grand Prix this year, adding four races in Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Formula 1 racing championship has announced canceling the Chinese Grand Prix this year, adding four races in Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

The grand prix in China was planned for April 17-19 but was postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible.

Sadly, we will not be racing in China this season and want to thank our partner Juss Sports for their support and engagement in recent months and hugely look forward to returning to Shanghai next year," the Formula One said in a statement.

The schedule for the new races is as follows: on November 13-15 in Turkey, on November 27-29 and December 4-6 in Bahrein, and on December 11-13 in Abu Dhabi.

In July, China banned all international sports competitions, apart from trials for the 2022 Olympics.

Related Topics

Sports Turkey China Abu Dhabi Shanghai Bahrain April July November December Olympics All From

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

3 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

18 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

33 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

34 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.