F1 Cancels Grand Prix in China, Adds 4 New Races

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Formula 1 racing championship has announced canceling the Chinese Grand Prix this year, adding four races in Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

The grand prix in China was planned for April 17-19 but was postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain (hosting two races), and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible.

Sadly, we will not be racing in China this season and want to thank our partner Juss Sports for their support and engagement in recent months and hugely look forward to returning to Shanghai next year," the Formula One said in a statement.

The schedule for the new races is as follows: on November 13-15 in Turkey, on November 27-29 and December 4-6 in Bahrein, and on December 11-13 in Abu Dhabi.

In July, China banned all international sports competitions, apart from trials for the 2022 Olympics.