UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

F1 Cancels Japan, Singapore, Azerbaijan Grands Prix In Wake Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

F1 Cancels Japan, Singapore, Azerbaijan Grands Prix in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Formula 1 (F1) on Friday confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Grands Prix in Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Formula 1 (F1) on Friday confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Grands Prix in Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," the F1 said in a statement.

At the same time, the F1 said that it was confident that somewhere "between 15-18 races" would be organized by the end of the season in December.

Related Topics

Singapore Same Azerbaijan Japan December 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.55 a barrel T ..

12 minutes ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace s ..

42 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 hours ago

Row in Germany over 'race' in constitution

2 hours ago

Hong Kong stocks end week with another loss

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.