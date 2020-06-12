F1 Cancels Japan, Singapore, Azerbaijan Grands Prix in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Formula 1 (F1) on Friday confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Grands Prix in Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Formula 1 (F1) on Friday confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Grands Prix in Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," the F1 said in a statement.

At the same time, the F1 said that it was confident that somewhere "between 15-18 races" would be organized by the end of the season in December.