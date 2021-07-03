F1 champion Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until 2023: team

Paris, July 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023, the team announced on Saturday.

Hamilton, 36, has won six of his seven F1 titles with the outfit since joining them in 2012.

"I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years," Hamilton said in a statement.