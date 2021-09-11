UrduPoint.com

F1 Leader Verstappen On Pole For Italian Grand Prix

Muhammad Rameez 55 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:37 PM

F1 leader Verstappen on pole for Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on pole despite finishing second in Saturday's qualifying sprint

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on pole despite finishing second in Saturday's qualifying sprint.

Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday's GP at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.

Red Bull's Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.

