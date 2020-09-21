Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2020 will honor COVID-19 frontline workers on September 27 as part of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency's "Breathe, Please" project

Before the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2020 race on September 27, spectators at the T3 Daniil Kvyat Grandstand will put on T-shirts with the caption: "Breathe, Please!" The clothing will also depict the Russian map, which will be made up of portraits of medical workers and volunteers who are fighting the pandemic.

F1 Russian Grand Prix 2020, whose title sponsor is Russia's VTB Bank, will be held at Sochi Autodrom from September 24-27 with spectators in the stands. Everyone will be subject to compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules.

The "Breathe, Please" project was announced on May 26 to pay tribute to those putting their lives on the line to protect the nation. Anyone can send a photo and a story of a frontline worker to breathe.ria.ru to be used in a photo collage. Rossiya Segodnya initially planned to accept contributions until June 30 but then scrapped the deadline.

The project is a collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry, the Association of Volunteer Centers, the Public Movement of Medical Volunteers and the National Projects nonprofit. The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is its general partner.