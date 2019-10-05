UrduPoint.com
F1 Testing In 2020 Down, Races Up

Sat 05th October 2019

F1 testing in 2020 down, races up

Paris, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Pre-season testing for the 2020 Formula One campaign will be reduced to six days instead of eight to compensate for an increase in races from 21 to 22.

Two test sessions of three days each will be held at Barcelona from February 19-21 and February 26-28, FIA said Friday.

The governing body, meanwhile, confirmed that there will be 22 races next year with the opening Australian Grand Prix on March 15 and the finale at Abu Dhabi on November 29.

In between will be a maiden Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi on April 5 and a Dutch race at Zandvoort on May 3 although both are still to be confirmed.

