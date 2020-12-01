UrduPoint.com
F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Positive For Covid-19: FIA

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:14 PM

World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One's governing body FIA announced Tuesday

Sakhir (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One's governing body FIA announced Tuesday.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating," said an FIA statement.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend's event."

More Stories From Sports

