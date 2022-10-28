Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaking Formula One's budget rules but will not have points deducted from their 2021 total, the sport's governing body said Friday

Red Bull will also be penalised with a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research.

The FIA confirmed the team, which carried Max Verstappen to a contentious championship victory over Lewis Hamilton last year, overspent by �1.86 million ($2.15 million) in 2021.

The 10% cut is in the time they can spend using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car.

The punishment comes after Red Bull acknowledged they were at fault and entered into a so-called "accepted breach agreement" with the FIA.