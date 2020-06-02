UrduPoint.com
Fabre-lous Victor Ludorum Saunters To Guineas Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:04 AM

Fabre-lous Victor Ludorum saunters to Guineas triumph

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Victor Ludorum reclaimed his reputation as France's best colt winning the French 2000 Guineas in impressive style at Deauville on Monday giving master trainer Andre Fabre his eighth win in the mile classic.

Victor Ludorum justified his 5/4 favourite's odds as Mikael Barzalona brought him from the back with a powerful run on the inside and won with a fair bit left in the tank in a race postponed from its original May date and switched from Longchamp to Deauville.

Barzalona -- masked like his rival jockeys owing to regulations laid down due to the coronavirus pandemic -- punched the air in delight passing the post even though the stands stood empty as no spectators are permitted either.

Fabre's longevity at the top of his trade reflected in the 75-year-old's first winner in the race was Siberian Express in 1984.

Victor Ludorum is rated 2/1 favourite to add the French Derby on July 5 at Chantilly.

"He has a great turn of foot came there like a dream and he is sure to stay further," said Barzalona.

The Godolphin-owned winner also avenged himself for a surprise opening race defeat earlier in the season trailing in third behind Summit.

This time Summit failed to peak, finishing an honourable second at 10/1 with another Fabre runner Alson taking third at 13/2.

It was the perfect start to a week for Godolphin and its patriarch Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed.

They will hope to round it off with victory in the English 2000 Guineas with last year's English-trained champion juvenile Pinatubo.

The French 1000 Guineas was far less clear cut with Maxime Guyon winning the race for the first time as Dream And Do held off the fast-finishing Speak of the Devil.

The runner-up could count herself unfortunate having been blocked on the rails before finding a clearer route down the outside.

Fabre's race favourite Tropbeau finished a disappointing fourth.

The 10-1 winner was supplying her trainer Frederic Rossi with his first success at this level.

Based near Marseille, Rossi who had not even won a Group Two up to now suggested "a mile is her limit", ruling out a step up in distance in the French Oaks.

