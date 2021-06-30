Fact That Tokyo Games Going Ahead Despite Pandemic Important Global Victory - Putin

The fact that the Tokyo Olympics will be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic is an important global victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The fact that the Tokyo Olympics will be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic is an important global victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The fact that in such extremely difficult, frankly speaking, conditions the main sports festival of the planet will nevertheless take place can be considered an important common victory of the world Olympic family," Putin said during a meeting with Russian sportsmen.

The president also said Russia hopes that the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics will take all measures to protect athletes and spectators amid the global health crisis.