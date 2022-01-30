Factfile on Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal

UrduPoint.com

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Facts and figures about sixth seed Rafael Nadal who made history by winning the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday for his 21st Grand Slam title: Rafael Nadal Nationality: Spain Age: 35 World ranking: 5 prize money: $125,050,235 Career titles: 89 Grand Slam titles: 21 Australian Open 2009, 2022 French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Wimbledon 2008, 2010 US Open 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 Australian Open best: Winner (2009, 2022) Coaches: Carlos Moya, Francisco Roig, Marc Lopez Moves ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for most Grand Slam titles with his 21st victory coming at the Australian Open.

Ranked in top 10 for record 849 consecutive weeks (2005-21), including 209 total weeks as number one following 160 straight weeks as number two.

Only second man in Open Era (1970 onwards) to win all four Grand Slam tournaments twice after Novak Djokovic.

Grand Slam match win-loss record stands at 298-41 and Australian Open record is 76-15.

Unbeaten this season in 11 matches after a curtailed 2021 season caused by a chronic foot injury followed by a bout of Covid-19 in December.

How the Australian Open was won, path to the title: 1st rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 2nd rd: bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 3rd rd: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x28) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 4th rd: bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (16/14) 6-2, 6-2 Quarter-final: bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x14) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3Semi-final: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3Final: bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

