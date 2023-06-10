UrduPoint.com

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Factfile on Iga Swiatek who won the French Open for the third time on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova.

Name: Iga Swiatek Nationality: Polish date of birth: May 31, 2001 Place of birth: Warsaw Height: 1.

76 m Honours Ranking: World number one Titles: 14 (French Open 2020; Adelaide, Rome 2021; Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, French Open, US Open, San Diego 2022; Doha, Stuttgart, French Open 2023)prize money: $19,229,913Coach: Tomasz Wiktorowski (POL)

