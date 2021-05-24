Fahad Mustafa grabs cricketers’ attention

(@fidahassanain)

Lollywood Star Fahad Mustafa who has shown his batting skills in nets has drawn cricketers' attention.

The top cricketers of the national team are sharing a video clip of Fahad Mustafa wherein he could be seen playing spectacular drives in nets. The players surprised the batting skills of the actor.

Shoaib Akhtar, Sarfraz Ahmad, Imamul Haq and many others surprised to see Fahad Mustafa hitting strokes in net.

Sarfraz Ahmad asked Fahad Mustafa to join them in Abu Dhabi for PSL 6.

Shoaib Akhtar in lighter mood said that Fahad was in a wrong profession as he wants to play for Pakistan cricket team but he has to face the world’s fastest pacer I nets.

Imam-ul-Haq also commented on Fahad’s video, saying “MashaAllah, Sadkay”.