Fahad, Umam Win Table Tennis Title Of Peshawar Sports Festival

Sat 07th November 2020

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khawaja Brothers internationals Fahad Khawjah and Umam Khawjah clinched the trophy of the Sports Festival Table Tennis Double event at the Qayyum Sports Complex held in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Peshawar Sports Office here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the women's event, Iqra Rehman and Halima Rehman defeated Kainat Malik and Aalishba 3-1 to win women the final. More than 80 male and female athletes participated in the Championship. Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Female Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, DSO Peshawar Tehseenullah, Table Tennis Association Provincial Vice President Kifayatullah, Administrative Officer Jaffar Shah were also present.

Earlier in the first semi-final, Fahad Khawaja and Umm Khawaja defeated Absar and Umar 3-1 to qualify for the final while in the second semi-final, Owais and Sharjeel defeated Shayan Farooq and Atif to reach the final.

After a fierce contest in the final, Fahad Khawaja and Umm Khawaja defeated Owais and Sharjeel 3-0.

It is worth mentioning here that Fahad Khawaja won the Triple Crown award in the Master Cup and also represented Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in Australia while his younger brother Umm Khawaja was 12 years old when he won South Asian Gold medal and was declared as the Pearl of Asia when performed as the youngest ever player in the International Tournament in Doha, Qatar.

He has also won the Junior National Champion three times in a row in the last three years. In the veteran category, Syed Atif Ali Shah has won the final by defeating Mohammad Farooq by 3-1. In the female veteran, Saima has won the final by defeating Shahnaz by 3-1.

Addressing the players, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak said that the government was providing all kinds of facilities to the players. He said that sports opportunities were being created at the level of Union Council. Cash prizes as well as educational scholarships would be given to the male and female athletes who have secured positions at the top level.

If any athlete represented the country at the international level, they would also be given full support. The aim was not only to provide opportunities to new players but also to prepare players for the upcoming provincial and national level games.

Later, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the players who secured the position.

