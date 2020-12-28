Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan rescue Pakistan at 80-6 in 3rd Day  opening Test  

, ,

Both the players had partnership of 107 that helped Pakistan maintained its position for the 7th wicket partnership just before Riwzan went run-out while taking risk of two-runs effort.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan rescued Pakistan at 80-6 and helped it avert first inning follow-on against New Zealand on Day 3 of the opening Test on Monday.

Rizwan made 71 runs off 148 balls including eight boundaries whereas Faheem continued till the end and scored 91 runs laced with 15 boundaries and a six.

After resuming 3rd day at the overnight score of 30-1 Pakistan lost five wickets.

Azhar was given not out by the on-field umpire but a review went against his favor. Haris went for a flashy drive but his feet were going nowhere as Henry Nicholls caught a simple catch at Gully.

Later on, Rain along with hailstones has stopped play at Bay Oval after Pakistan reached 112/6 at Tea. Rizwan and Faheem were at 29 and 21 respectively and the green caps were trailing by 319 runs.

New Zealand will bat in their second inning, with already having a lead of 192 runs tomorrow.