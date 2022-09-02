UrduPoint.com

Faheem Ashraf Ruled Out Of National T20 Cup 2022-23

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

The all-rounder has been hit by a ball during his side’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium which split his webbing.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Central Punjab captain Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23.

The all-rounder has been hit by a ball during his side’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Pindi cricket Stadium which split his webbing.

Faheem has been advised 12-day rest after which he will begin rehabilitation.

Faheem has been replaced by Asad Raza, who has been promoted from Central Punjab’s second XI team. In the second XI team, Bilawal Bhatti has replaced Asad.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Split Bilawal Bhatti From

Recent Stories

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

9 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

1 hour ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.