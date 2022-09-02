Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Central Punjab captain Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23.

The all-rounder has been hit by a ball during his side’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Pindi cricket Stadium which split his webbing.

Faheem has been advised 12-day rest after which he will begin rehabilitation.

Faheem has been replaced by Asad Raza, who has been promoted from Central Punjab’s second XI team. In the second XI team, Bilawal Bhatti has replaced Asad.