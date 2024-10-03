Faheem Ashraf To Lead Pakistan In Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
Faheem Ashraf will lead the seven-member Pakistan squad that will feature in the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The eight-team tournament will be played from 1st to 3rd November
Pakistan, since the inception of the tournament in 1993, have won the tournament four times, while it has remained runner-up of the event for five times, which include qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.
Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf will travel with the side as manager.
Pakistan squad:
Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan.
