Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Faheem Ashraf will lead the seven-member Pakistan squad that will feature in the Hong Kong cricket Sixes 2024 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The eight-team tournament will be played from 1st to 3rd November.

Pakistan, since the inception of the tournament in 1993, have won the tournament four times, while it has remained runner-up of the event for five times, which include qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.

Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf will travel with the side as manager.

Pakistan squad:

Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan.