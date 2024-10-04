Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes    

, , , ,

12-team tournament will be played from 1 to 3 November

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) Faheem Ashraf will lead the seven-member Pakistan squad that will feature in the Hong Kong cricket Sixes at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong. The 12-team tournament will be played from 1 to 3 November.

Pakistan since the inception of the tournament in 1992 have won the tournament five times, while it has remained runners-up of the event for five times, which include qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.

Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf will travel with the side as manager.

Pakistan squad:

Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan