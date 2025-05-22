Faheem, Chandimal, bowlers lead Quetta to PSL X final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Bowlers emulated the strong performance of their batters as Quetta Gladiators defended 209 to beat Islamabad United in the Qualifier at Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday night and qualified for the final of the PSL X to be played on May 25 (Sunday) at the same venue.

This will be Gladiators fourth attempt for glory in Pakistan Super League after they won the coveted trophy in 2019. Quetta had also played final in first two editions of the PSL.

Quetta Gladiators has set a daunting target of 210 to chase for the Islamabad United batters who were full of confidence after posting a 250 plus total against Karachi Kings in the last league match of the PSL X. United needed a similar effort to overhaul the total but they faltered.

Chasing a target beyond 200, Islamabad United did not have a good start to the innings as Alex Hales 0 (2) fell cheaply in the second over when an inside edge rattled his wickets off Faheem Ashraf. Rassie van der DUSSEN and Sahibzada Farhan were involved in a valuable partnership of 71 runs off 45 balls. DUSSEN was the aggressor of the two as he hit 35 runs off 23 balls with four boundaries and two lofty 6s off Faheem Ashraf. DUSSEN fell in the 9th over which brought Salman Ali Agha to the crease. Sahibzada Farhan, the highest run-getter of the PSL X so far, hit yet another but he fell for 52 (35) as he miscued a yorker length full toss from off-spinner Usman Khalid by the 11th over. Sahibzada Farhan was given a life was on 27 in the 6th over when Chandimal missed a run out chance as ball popped out of his gloves while Farhan was miles away from the crease. Dussen had played in the covers but a powerful throw from Muhammad Wasim had almost outrun Sahibzada before Chandimal erred.

Shadab Khan played quick-fire 16 runs off 9 balls but he was dismissed off a spectacular grasp by captain Saud Shakeel in the covers off mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. Abrar had bowled a wayward quick ball which deserved to be hit over the cover boundary instead Shadab played a forceful stroke to end in the left palm of Saud. James Neesham 1 (3) and Imad Wasim 5 (3) had short stay at the crease as they wilted under mounting pressure of a big total.

Salman Ali Agha 44 (28) was United’s last hope but he also fell in an effort to overhaul the target and with his fall in the 18th over died all hopes of a win as Naseem Shah 0 (1) was also caught by the same fielder at the very spot Agha was held by Finn Allen.

Usman Tariq was the most successful bowler for the Gladiators who claimed three wickets for 32 runs off four overs. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim bagged a brace for 31, 33 and 38 runs respectively. Abrar Ahmed picked one wicket for 27 runs off four overs.

Suad Shakeel conceded 14 runs off his only over.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal and Faheem Ashraf played identical knocks to lead Quetta Gladiators post a competitive total of 209-6 against defending champions Islamabad United.

Chandimal and Faheem got together when their team was in dire straits after losing five wickets in 11.5 overs with the team total at 113-5 but both batters played with conviction as they built a partnership of 95 runs off 48 balls and took their team to a total where they could dictate terms and hope for a place in the finals.

Chandimal played an unbeaten knock of 48 (28) laced with four boundaries and three 6s while Faheem Ashraf hit as many boundaries and 6s off 23 balls before he fell for 45 runs off the penultimate ball of the Gladiators’ innings with the team total at 208-6.

Gladiators had a good start to the innings as they plundered 69 runs off the first powerplay but lost three wickets in the process. Saud Shakeel 12 (8), Rillee Rossouw 16 (8) and Hasan Nawaz 6 (4) were the wickets to fall. Talented Hasan Nawaz fell early to a spectacular catch by captain Shadab Khan at mid-on off Salman Irshad in the 6th over of the Quetta innings with the team total at 68-3. Finn Allen 41 (27) and Avishka Fernando 32 (21) built a partnership of 43 runs off 31 balls but the Gladiators were caught in a slump as both the batters fell in the 11th and 12th overs with team reeling at 113-5 in 11.5 overs. Finn Allen was caught by Sahibzada Farhan at mid-wicket off Imad Wasim after the ball had hit the Spidercam cable. Allen had stopped for a while but he was adjudged out. Aleen had played a fluent knock during his stay at the crease. He took a liking to Naseem Shah as he smashed four boundaries in Shah’s second and third over of the innings. Avishka Fernando was out lbw while playing an aggressive shot off Shadab Khan.

Salman Irshad was the most impressive of all the bowlers as he claimed two wickets for 34 runs off his four overs. Ben Dwarshuis also picked two wickets for 31 runs off his two overs. Shadab Khan also bowled only two overs for 19 runs and picked one wicket. Imad Wasim also claimed one wicket for 36 runs. James Neesham and Naseem Shah remained wicketless off their respective quota of four overs but Naseem Shah was more profligate of the two as he conceded 50 runs as compared with Neesham’s 36.

Faheem Ashraf was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance in th an important match for his team.

Islamabad United will meet winner of the Eliminator I on May 23 (Friday) at the same venue. Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off in the Eliminator I at the Gaddafi stadium at 7:30 pm.