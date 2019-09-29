Faheem clinch amateur titles of Tenpin Bowling Cship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Muhammad Faheem clinched the Amateur titles of the Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Imran Mani and Shahrukh got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Faheem got first position with 329 points while Imran obtained 2nd position with 306 points and Shahruk secured 3rd position with 288 points.

Faiz ur Rehman bagged the 4th position with 281 points. A total of 30 players took part in the amateur event. About 250 players were taking part in the championship.

Eight various categories competitions were being played in the championship under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation including singles, doubles, media, inter schools, inter colleges and inter universities.