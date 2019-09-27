UrduPoint.com
Faheem, Daniyal, Shahruk, Ayzaz, Mani, Basharat, Ijaz Moves In 2nd Round Of Tenpin Bowling

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Faheem, Daniyal, Shahruk, Ayzaz ur Rehman, Mani, Basharat and Ijaz have qualified for the 2nd round of Amateur Event of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Faheem got 356 points, Daniyal obtained 299 points, Shahruk bagged 297 points, Ayzaz ur Rehman and Mani secured 282 points each while Basharat and Ijaz ur Rehman 266 and 249 points, respectively and qualified for 2nd round of Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship.

The second round will be played on Saturday. About 250 players are taking part in the championship and competing in eight various categories including Singles, Doubles, Media, Inter Schools, Inter Colleges and Inter Universities.

The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on September 29 at 7 pm.

