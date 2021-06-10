Faheem in-doubt for upcoming PSL matches

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was a doubt for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches after sustaining a split webbing in his left hand during the franchise's fifth game of the season against Lahore Qalandars last night

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was a doubt for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches after sustaining a split webbing in his left hand during the franchise's fifth game of the season against Lahore Qalandars last night.

Faheem had already bowled his first two overs when he suffered the injury, and he immediately left the field.

The all-rounder had suffered a split between his thumb and index finger and five stitches have been applied to the deep cut, said a press release issued here.

Islamabad United Physio, Jason Pilgrim, said, "Faheem suffered a laceration to the base of the left thumb. Suturing was completed in the ER, he was given antibiotics and paracetamol, and discharged into our care."While he was able to bowl his quota of overs in the match, the injury means he was likely to miss game-time in Islamabad United's forthcoming matches.