UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faheem's Unbeaten 78 Help Pakistan Score 272 Runs

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Faheem's unbeaten 78 help Pakistan score 272 runs

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's unbeaten 78 helped Pakistan accomplish 272 runs in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday.

Faheem was the pick of the batsmen as he took Pakistan out of trouble when the Green-shirts had lost Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam in the early morning. Faheem scored 78 off 160 balls including 12 fours.

Pakistan started the day with 145 for 3 on the board but could not materialize as wickets came in just like the visitors wanted. Anrich Nortje dismissed Babar on the second ball (58.2 over) of the day. The prolific batsman was edged to Faf du Plessis, one of the best fielders in world cricket, at second slip. Babar was 23 runs away from his hundred (77).

The second big wicket of Fawad was downed in the 63.4 over as he was run out by Temba Bavuma. He tried to scamper a single by knocking it to the off side, but Bavuma picked up the ball and threw it in one move which hit the stumps at the bowler's end. Fawad was on 45 runs just five away from his fifty.

The wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan's (18) was the third wicket of the morning. Nortje hammered in the short ball and Rizwan tried to hook the ball, but top-edged it and was caught by Kagiso Rabada in the 82.3 over.

Pakistan were 229 before lunch. But lost Hasan Ali 8 in the 93.2 over, bowled by Keshav Maharaja and was caught by Dean Elgar.

Pakistan's eighth wicket was lost in the likes of Yasir Shah who went for 8 runs. He was taken by Wiaan Mulder in the 102.4 over. Nauman Ali 8 and Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 also didn't stay for long at the crease and went in the 115th over of Anrich Nortje.

The visitors started bad as they lost two early wickets to Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali who just made a comeback in the team with a blast. Hasan struck in the 6th over of the second innings on the day and dismissed two back-to-back wickets of Elgar 15 and Rassie van der Dussen 0, but was unable to materlise the hat-trick.

Hassan last played for Pakistan in June 2019. A combination of bad form and injuries seemed to put on hold the career of the fast-bowler who has so far taken 150 international wickets. He was the top ranked bowler in the ICC ODI Player Rankings in 2017 and was also the player of the tournament in the Champions Trophy of the same year.

The Proteas lost their third wicket of Faf du Plessis (17) in the 15th over bowled by Faheem. He tried to cut the ball but got a thick edge, and was taken by wicket-keeper Rizwan.

Pakistan's spinner Nauman Ali also took a wicket to his name in the 24th over by dismissing Aiden Markam on 32 who was trying to settle down but went unlucky. However, South Africa managed to score 106 runs for four in 28 overs and trail by 166 runs at end of the second day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Rawalpindi Same Van South Africa Fawad Alam Yasir Shah Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali June 2017 2019 Afridi From Best Top

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

5 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

33 minutes ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

47 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.