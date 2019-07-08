UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fahmida, Jing Discuss Sports Diplomacy

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Monday discussed "Sports Diplomacy" with the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and sought collaboration in capacity building of national trainers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Monday discussed "Sports Diplomacy" with the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and sought collaboration in capacity building of national trainers.

In a meeting held here, the minister said, "Promotion of sports and the revival of Sports Complex is the top priority of the incumbent government. We believe, China can help us to rebuild the complex and in capacity building of our trainers." The minister laid emphasis on completion of the complex before SAARC Games in Nepal. Pakistan would seek the assistance of China to build the complex in financial aspect as well as capacity building of coaches for table tennis, martial arts and gymnastics, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister also discussed the idea of holding an international conference on sports diplomacy along with China, Afghanistan, India and Central Asian Countries to form a regional sports committee like International Olympic Committee with headquarter in Islamabad.

The Regional Sports Committee will be given the mandate to promote international sports as well as common traditional games of the region.

Yao Jing assured assistance in the maintenance of the Sports Complex and appreciated the idea of the Regional Sports Committee.

The minister said, " We need to have tangible achievement on MoUs of three Sister Cities. We need to specify areas of cooperation for each city. Foreign offices of both countries should chalk out a plan for an upcoming conference, so that, it can reap substantial results."The meeting concluded with reiteration for the revival of sports and speedy formation of Friendship Cities between Pakistan and China.

