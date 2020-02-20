UrduPoint.com
Fahmida Mirza Chairs Meeting Related To Davis Cup Tie

Thu 20th February 2020

Federal Minister for inter-provincial coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza chaired a meeting on Thursday and overviewed the security arrangements related to Davis Cup Tie

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Federal Minister for inter-provincial coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza chaired a meeting on Thursday and overviewed the security arrangements related to Davis Cup Tie.Secretary inter-provincial coordination, DG Pakistan Sports board, and President of Pakistan Tennis Federation attended the meeting.President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Saleem Saifullah has informed the meeting members that 7 players of Slovenia will participate in the Davis Cup Tie.

He said all players will stay for one week in Pakistan and all arrangements' regarding their security has been completed.PTF President invited Fahmida Mirza to attend the inauguration ceremony.Talking on the occasion Fahmida Mirza said that we have to make Davis Cup Tie a mega event with our joint efforts.She said players always give remarkable performances.She said every type of cooperation will be provided by the Ministry in order to make this event successful.

