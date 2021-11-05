UrduPoint.com

Failure To Land Emery Exposes Cracks In Newcastle's Lofty Ambitions

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Failure to land Emery exposes cracks in Newcastle's lofty ambitions

Manchester, United Kingdom, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A month on since a takeover from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund sparked scenes of wild celebration at St. James' Park, Newcastle fans are still waiting for their windfall.

Without a win in the Premier League after 10 games and rooted in the relegation zone, six points adrift of safety, questions are already being asked of the club's ambitious new project off the field.

Villarreal boss Unai Emery rejected the chance to become the Magpies' new manager this week, despite a public courting by Newcastle's new owners and the riches on offer.

The former Arsenal manager was reportedly wary of joining the project in its infancy without a clear structure of how to make their new wealth pay on the field.

"No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty," said Emery in declaring his intention to remain in Spain on Wednesday.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the new frontrunner.

But the vast difference in playing style and experience between Howe and Emery only serves to highlight the lack of a clear plan.

Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yassir Al-Rumayyan has been named the club's new chairman.

But they have no sporting director and managing director Lee Charnley remains in his post having been a key ally of unpopular former owner Mike Ashley.

Caretaker coach Graeme Carr looks set to take charge of a third match at Brighton on Saturday despite dismal performances against Crystal Palace and Chelsea since Steve Bruce was sacked two weeks ago.

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley boldly declared in the days after the controversial takeover was given the green light by the Premier League of her ambition to be English champions in the next decade.

Staveley, who took a minority stake in the £300 million ($408 million) deal, has been the public face of the consortium backed by the PIF.

However, she has watched on ashen-faced from the directors box of St. James' in recent weeks as Tottenham and Chelsea have strolled to victory on the field.

The current Newcastle squad is clearly not good enough to match the club's new ambitions, but an overhaul in the January transfer window also has risks.

With 10 more league games to come before the window even opens, including clashes with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United next month, Newcastle could be even more desperate come January.

Panic buying at inflated prices for those players willing to come and roll the dice that they can avoid playing in the Championship next season is an extremely short-term solution that holds no guarantee of staving off relegation.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are often touted as the templates for Newcastle to follow.

But they did not have to fend off the fear of relegation in the early days of their surge towards the elite of European football.

Newcastle need a plan that can firefight in the short-term and lay the foundations for long-term success at the same time.

At the moment they do not appear to have either.

Related Topics

Football Minority Saudi Newcastle Liverpool Same Bournemouth Brighton Spain Manchester United January Post From PSG Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coach Tottenham PICIC Investment Fund Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

37 minutes ago
 2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

8 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

8 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

8 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

8 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.