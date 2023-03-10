Failures happen when playing with fearless approach: Shadab Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad United Skipper Shadab Khan has termed loss against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 match as a result of playing with a fearless approach in the game.

"Failures will happen when you play with the type of fearless approach and we will back our perspective. Definitely, we did not perform in all three departments batting, bowling and fielding which is why we lost the game," he said in a presser after the game late Thursday.

Qalandars thumped a 119 runs victory over Islamabad United in front of another full-house at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

He also lauded Rashid Khan for figures of four for 21 saying Rashid was a world-class player.

Khan said catches win matches and if you drop catches in these types of situations then it costs the game. "But it is how you accept failures and give confidence to the players. I'm sure our bowling will make a comeback.

" He said we would continue this approach in the upcoming matches and we would play with modern-day cricket. "The fans came to support us and we are thankful to them." Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf said you gain a lot of confidence when you bowl on this kind of wickets (Rawalpindi) where high scores were being made.

"The management fully backs the players and has given us full authority to go in the match and enjoy," he said.

He said he contributed by taking wickets and stopping runs in the previous matches. "I will try to give my best in the games ahead.

To a question, he said we were mentally prepared for the game. "Yes Azam Khan is a key player for Islamabad but he was injured." He said Multan Sultans pacer Ihsanullah was performing for his team and is the future of Pakistan. "Qalandars Zaman Khan is also a rising star and has got us a breakthrough in games. A player is known when he performs under pressure," he said.