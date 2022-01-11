Fairytale end as Taylor seals New Zealand win over Bangladesh

New Zealand wrapped up the second Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series, with veteran batsman Ross Taylor taking the final wicket in a fairytale finish to his Test career

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand wrapped up the second Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series, with veteran batsman Ross Taylor taking the final wicket in a fairytale finish to his Test career.

Bangladesh, forced to follow on 385 runs behind, were dismissed in their second innings for 278 after Liton Das had cracked a gallant 102 off 111 deliveries.

But the day belonged to 37-year-old Taylor, New Zealand's elder statesman playing his 112th and final Test, who had a rare bowl with his part-time offspin at the end and needed just three balls to take the last wicket of Ebadot Hossain, caught by Tom Latham for four.